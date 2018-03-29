Remains Identified Man Linked To Local Cases

About four months after a man’s remains were found near the town of Washington, it’s been confirmed that he was 61-year-old Kurt Collins. And he was considered a suspect in three criminal cases in Nevada County. Sheriff Keith Royal says it was very difficult to make the identification, since the body had been there for quite a while, near the South Yuba River Trail…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says Collins was linked to the shooting and wounding of a member of the Placer County Search and Rescue Team, in August of 2016. Steve White was helping to find an attempted murder suspect at the time. Meanwhile, Royal says Collins was also a person of interest in the shooting death of 67-year-old Michael Mahoney, that happened a month before that in the same area. And he was also linked to another case about three years before that…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says Joseph Murphy had worked with Collins in prospecting for gold. He says Collins had been a miner in the Washington area for a long time. Royal says there is no evidence of foul play in Collins’ death and he may have died from natural causes.