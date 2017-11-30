< Back to All News

Remains May Belong To Shooting Suspect

Posted: Nov. 30, 2017 3:13 PM PST

The remains of a man identified in August as a suspect in the shooting and wounding of a member of the Placer County Search and Rescue Team are believed to have been found. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the remains were found by a jogger, last Sunday, on a South Yuba River trail, about 4 miles downstream from the town of Washington…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says an autopsy was done on Tuesday and the cause of death could not be determined. But there was no evidence of foul play. Then on Wednesday, deputies and search and rescue team members returned to the location where the remains were found. And based on those findings, investigators believe the remains may have been those of 61-year-old Kurt Collins…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

The Placer County Search and Rescue Team member, Steve White, was wounded in August of last year near a campsite along the river, while a pursuit and attempted murder suspect was being sought. The Department had also identified Collins as a person of interest in a shooting death of 67-year-old Michael Mahoney in July of last year, as well as the disappearance of Joseph Murphy, in 2003. Murphy had worked with Collins in prospecting for gold. Royal says positive identification of Collins could take several months.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha