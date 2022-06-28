< Back to All News

Reminders as COVID Reporting Changes

Posted: Jun. 28, 2022 5:59 AM PDT

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO and President Dr. Scott Neeley says COVID is still very present in the community but not nearly as deadly.

 

The doctor says along with vaccine effectiveness, there are now several good treatment options available for those who are at high risk. The at-risk category expanded to include people over 50 along with those with underlying health conditions.

 

Paxlovid is an oral treatment that is taken for five days

 

There are also treatments that can be administered at healthcare facilities including the hospital if a person cannot take Paxlovid.

