Rennovation Plans Approved For McKnight Center

Rennovation plans continue moving forward for the McKnight Crossing Center. It changed ownership a few years ago, and they replaced Kmart with a Target store in late 2021. And now the Grass Valley Planning Commission has approved a development review permit for 48-hundred square feet of outdoor gathering and dining areas, landscaping, new signage, and a mural. While one commissioner, Ari Brouilette liked the changes, he wished the Center could still have better access…

Jim Fitzpatrick, with Mesa Management, and also a former planning commissioner in another part of the state, said it’s still a step in the right direction for a more sociable and casual place…

Fitzpatrick also mentioned that the Center brought in six-point-nine million dollars in retail tax revenue in just the first quarter of the year.