Rent Control Law Puzzling For Realtors

Posted: Oct. 1, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

If you own property and plan to rent it out, you might want to talk to a lawyer first. That’s the advice of the Nevada County Association of Realtors after Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1482. The new law caps rent increases at fiver percent per year plus inflation, but only in some cases, and does not apply to single family homes. . Association President Susan Walker says the association was against the new law…

Walker admits the new law will keep people from gouging, which is the intent. However, she says developers may be reluctant to build apartment complexes…

The nmew law goes into effect in January, but the rents will be based on what they were in March, so that they won’t shoot up before the end of the year.

