Repairs Completed on Grass Valley’s Sinkhole

Posted: Dec. 11, 2017 7:27 AM PST

Eleven months ago today, a giant sinkhole opened off of Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Now, work to repair it has been completed. A pipe about 150 feet long has been reinforced with rebar and encased in concrete, and the hole itself now features a gravel access road with switchbacks down to where the water from the pipe turns into Little Wolf Creek. City Manager Tim Kiser showed off the area on Friday, and says they moved a lot of dirt over the last several months…

Seven thousand cubic yards is roughly equivalent of a football field on dirt four inches deep. The north edge is being paved into a parking lot, with work scheduled to be done tomorrow, but the access road and the rest of the hole will be left as is…

There are still some land use issues and other factors to work out before that can happen. The total cost of repairs is estimated at just under two million dollars. The city has been using its own funds to pay for it, but hopes to get most of that money reimbursed from the federal government for disaster relief.

