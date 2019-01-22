< Back to All News

Repairs Of Fire-Damaged Airport Hangar Begins Soon

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 2:05 PM PST

About ten months since fire severely damaged a hangar at the Nevada County Airport, repair work is scheduled to begin in February. The fire killed a technician and destroyed two planes. Airport Manager Kevin Edwards says the technician was using a cordless drill to remove a panel from one of the lost planes…

Much of the contents were saved. Edwards says it’s a three-phase project to restore the hangar. The first phase, which has been completed, was cleanup and evaluation work. The second phase will feature exterior repairs, and the third phase interior repairs. Edwards says air traffic was never affected. But he says it has disrupted operations for Sierra Mountain Aviation, which occupies the damaged portion of the hangar, since it’s still not airtight…

Edwards says a timeline to completely restore the hangar is not clear at this time, since they’re still working out details with contractors and the insurance company. Meanwhile, County Supervisors have approved a resolution that continues the emergency declaration.

