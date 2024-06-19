< Back to All News

Replacement Waiver Of Car Ports Denied

Posted: Jun. 19, 2024 12:21 PM PDT

One of the unexpected and major damages reported from the snowmaggeden that hit Grass Valley in early March of a year ago was structures collapsing. That included carports. But the City Planning Commission denied a request, Tuesday evening, from the owners of three low-income apartment complexes on Sutton Way for a replacement waiver. The owners cited the very high costs. But Vice-Chair Ari Brouillette was among three of the four commissioners present who declined to grant an exception to the municipal code that requires a certain number of covered parking spots for multi-family housing…

click to listen to Ari Brouillette

Justin Gross was also among commission members who, at one point, had suggested that perhaps the owners could be allowed more time to comply, with a more phased-in approach…

click to listen to Justin Gross

When the Commission originally heard the request, last month, they also asked for more research to see if solar panels could be placed on the carports to help mitigate replacement costs. But the Cascade Housing Association, which owns the apartments, said it wasn’t going to be financially feasible. The decision will likely be appealed to the City Council.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha