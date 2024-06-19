Replacement Waiver Of Car Ports Denied

One of the unexpected and major damages reported from the snowmaggeden that hit Grass Valley in early March of a year ago was structures collapsing. That included carports. But the City Planning Commission denied a request, Tuesday evening, from the owners of three low-income apartment complexes on Sutton Way for a replacement waiver. The owners cited the very high costs. But Vice-Chair Ari Brouillette was among three of the four commissioners present who declined to grant an exception to the municipal code that requires a certain number of covered parking spots for multi-family housing…

Justin Gross was also among commission members who, at one point, had suggested that perhaps the owners could be allowed more time to comply, with a more phased-in approach…

When the Commission originally heard the request, last month, they also asked for more research to see if solar panels could be placed on the carports to help mitigate replacement costs. But the Cascade Housing Association, which owns the apartments, said it wasn’t going to be financially feasible. The decision will likely be appealed to the City Council.