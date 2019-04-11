Report Says Rollins Lake Tourism Dollars Robust

Rollins Lake may not get a lot of local visitors, but it brings in millions of dollars for Nevada County. That’s according to a first ever economic impact study that was presented at the recent meeting of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. Assistant NID General Manager Greg Jones says survey information from about 240 recreationists on how much and where they spend their money provides more marketing insight for the local area…

The report did not pinpoint specifics. It says around 120-thousand visitors to Rollins Lake spent at least one-million dollars in 2017, and perhaps as much as four-point-eight million…

Most of the income is from out-of-county visitors using Rollins’ three campgrounds. The report says five north state counties accounted for over three-fourths of all users, with Sacramento County responsible for one-third of the total. Only 11-percent originated from the study area, with about one-third coming from Placer and Nevada Counties.