Report Shows More COVID Learning Loss

New state data illustrates student learning loss during the pandemic. The number of students meeting or exceeding english language arts assessment standards for the previous school year declined by four percentage points, or from 51 to 47-percent, compared to the last pre-pandemic year three years earlier. It was a drop of seven points for math, or to 33-percent. Meanwhile, Grass Valley School District Superintendent Andrew Withers says science test scores looked better for his students…

Also, the lower grades saw larger assessment negative score differentials in english language arts and math from 2019 than the higher grades. Withers says it’s another indication of the value of classroom learning…

State officials say data from the previous school year should be considered “baseline” for measuring student progress going forward, due to the challenges presented by the pandemic.In the 2019-2020 school year, when school had to quickly pivot to remote learning, the U.S Department of Education waived all testing requirements.