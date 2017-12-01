Republican Tax Plan Concerns Nevada County

Officials who run many of California’s counties are speaking out against the tax bill that’s about to go up for a vote in the U.S Senate. Nevada County’s assistant CEO, Martin Polt, says the main worry is that the plan proposes to eliminate the state and local tax deductions. People who itemize can currently deduct what they pay in state and local taxes from their federal returns….

The California State Association of Counties met in Sacramento yesterday (Thurs.) to discuss the plan. Polt says there’s also a concern that the elimination of the deductions will force counties to cut services, or raise taxes or fees to compensate. But he’s not sure there’ll be a major impact in Nevada County…

County executives say they’re opposed to changes that effect the types of bonds cities and counties use to pay for infrastructure projects, such as airports, hospitals, and affordable housing.