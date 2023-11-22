Reservoir Carryover Storage Still Strong

As we get closer to the traditionally stormiest time of the rainy season, the state’s major reservoirs remain in good shape. Overall storage is at around 125-percent of average. It was only 67-percent a year ago. Jeanine Jones, Interstate Resource Manager for the Department of Water Resources, says we’re still benefitting from last year’s near-record snowmelt. But she says healthy levels don’t mean the reservoirs can be full this time of year…

But Jones says we’ve got a nice cushion going into this winter, in case it ends up being below-normal. She says even through there are predictions of a strong El Nino pattern, more often than not it’s nothing to get excited about. Last week was a good illustration, when we received much less precipitation than anticipated…

Of seven El Nino patterns this century, two have been dry, three have been roughly average, and only two have had above-average rain and snow. El Nino winters also often feature warmer storms with higher snow levels.