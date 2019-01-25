< Back to All News

Reservoir Levels Also Get Boost From Recent Storms

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 3:32 PM PST

North state reservoir storage levels are also looking stronger compared to a year ago. As of 10am Friday, the State Department of Water Resources reported that Shasta Dam was at 94-percent of average, Bullards Bar was 111-percent, Englebright was 101-percent, and Folsom Dam was at 98-percent of average. Public Information Office Chris Orrock credits the recent wet pattern…

Only Oroville Dam continues to lag, at just 59-percent of average, because of the construction work that’s been going on the last couple of years. Orrock says there should be better water supplies this summer, statewide, as long as we continue to get normal rain and snow. But he says the growing influence of climate change makes predictions even more difficult…

And Orrock says cold systems are important for the snowpack, which supplies about one-third of the statewide water storage.

