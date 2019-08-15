< Back to All News

Reservoir Levels Are Still Above Normal

Posted: Aug. 15, 2019 12:39 AM PDT

Although we’re well into summer, major north state reservoir levels continue to be strong. Shasta Dam is at around 125-percent of average, compared to 95-percent a year ago. At Oroville Dam, the improvement is even more dramatic, or 45 points higher, at 117-percent of average. Department of Water Resources Public Information Officer, Chris Orrock, credits a lot more snow this past winter, with one of the five-highest recorded snowpacks…

Orrock says that also means much better storage carryover for the upcoming rainy season, since this past decade has featured a lot of precipitation extremes. So it’s always good to use water wisely…

Less extreme heat this spring and summer also slowed the snow melt, with less evaporation.

