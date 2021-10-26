Reservoir Levels Get Boost From Moisture Surge

The recent precipitation surge has also meant a significant spike in reservoir levels. In the Nevada Irrigation District, the overall average has jumped from 68 to 81-percent of average, on Monday, with capacity improving nine points to 51-percent. But NID’s Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says what’s even more important is having the potential for greater runoff capabilities…

Larsen says the NID snowpack is not off to quite as good a start, which you wouldn’t expect this early in the season…

Larsen says the lake depth at Scotts Flat initially rose by about three and a half feet, with Rollins Lake rising 13 feet at the height of the rainfall. And looking at other North State reservoirs, Oroville Dam rose 15 feet. Storage is now at 41-percent of the historical average, an improvement of four points. And the inflow surged from 26-hundred-46 cubic feet per second to over 39-thousand cfs. Bullards Bar rose eight feet in depth, with the storage rising five points to 71-percent of normal. Shasta was more modest, rising two feet, with storage rising just one point to 37-percent of average.