Reservoirs Nearly Full Going Into Summer

Thanks to the major amounts of snow from this past winter, this is the first time in a number of years that the majority of North State reservoirs are still at over 90-percent of capacity. That includes in the Nevada Irrigation District. And the Assistant Deputy Director of the State Water Project, John Yarbrough, says the biggest water storage facility, Oroville Dam, should be full right about now. That’s the first time that’s happened, going into summer, since 2012…

With less precipitation this time of year, Yarbrough says operators no longer need to be concerned about keeping extra flood space in a reservoir…

Oroville Dam’s peak release was 35-thousand cubic-feet-per-second on March 17th. It’s now been releasing about four-thousand CFS, as operators work to maintain lake levels, while the record snowpack continues to melt into the state’s waterways. All reservoirs are still well-over historic averages.