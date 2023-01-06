Reservoirs Rapidly Filling Up From Storms

The latest series of storms has also brought ample snow and rain to the Nevada Irrigation District. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says as of Wednesday overall reservoir storage was 117-percent of the nine-year average. Reservoirs are at 80-percent of capacity, at over 215-thousand acre feet…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says a formal survey of NID’s snowpack will not be conducted until February. But he says it was estimated at about 140-percent of normal. He says more snow than rain is always preferable….

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says the district usually gets around 150-thousand acre feet of water from the snowpack during a typical winter. He also reminds customers about canal levels fluctuating more and recreating them is strictly prohibited at all times. Meanwhile, Oroville Dam storage was up to 74-percent of average, it was 58-percent for Shasta Dam.