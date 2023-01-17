Residents Also Have Storm Responsibilities

Nevada County residents continue dealing with the impacts of on and off storm systems over the last several weeks. And, speaking Monday on “KNCO: Insight”, Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson also mentioned that public works crews aren’t legally bound to take care of all issues…

Otherwise, Tillotson said county roads have been remarkably free of significant flooding. And wastewater treatment plants also have had no major problems, for the most part…

But Tillotson says crews did respond to a report of a manhole that was not properly sealed. And in another instance, someone had broken a wastewater pipe, seemingly to drain a field, and that did cause an issue for a while.