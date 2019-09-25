Residents Frustrated With Power Shutoff

Even though P-G-and-E says the power was shut off for safety reasons, many affected are not happy. Alice Root of Rough and Ready attended yesterday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting, and asked them for help…
There was a P-G-and-E representative there later in the meeting. Supervisor Ed Scofield echoed Root’s comments…
P-G-and-E Public Affairs Specialist Brandon Sanders, who was already scheduled to be at the meeting prior to the shutoff warning, admitted that the criticism is fair…
Power was being restored gradually at the time Sanders spoke, and was back on for everyone by yesterday afternoon.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines