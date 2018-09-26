Residents Not Thrilled With Highway 174 Changes

Caltrans has made some modifications to a Highway 174 Safety Project scheduled to be built in 2020, but residents who live along the highway corridor still aren’t thrilled. Representatives from the state agency made a presentation to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors at their meeting yesterday. Project Manager Jon Pray, narrating a PowerPoint presentation, says neighbors complained mostly about the number of trees that would have to be removed, so they came up with a way to reduce that number…

In what was described as a ‘compromise’, Pray also said the space cleared for the road could be narrower, although the width of the lanes would stay the same. Charlie Hooper with the group ‘Save Highway 174″ says that’s not enough…

Hooper’s group also says CalTrans used only three years of data which showed an increase of collisions, deeming the highway unsafe, while ten years of data would show no major increase.The group also cited a recent speed study where CalTrans is considering increasing the speed limit on one hand, while calling the road unsafe on the other.

