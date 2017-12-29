‘Resolve 2 Run’ Kicks Off 2018

Just hours remaining in 2017, and while many of you are making your party plans, you also could be thinking about making some New Year’s resolutions. You could ‘Resolve 2 Run’, which is a race and walk New Year’s Day in Chicago Park…

Race Director Sandrine Milanello says over 200 runners are already signed up, and they expect a record turnout in their sixth year. There is a 5-K and 10-K run, and you don’t need a lot of experience to participate, there’s also a 5-K walk for people who just want to enjoy the outdoors and the atmosphere, and, for the first time, the event is part of the area Grand Prix of races, which will bring out the experienced runners. Milanello says runners will enjoy the course…

You can register up until race time, which is 10am New Year’s Day. The event is a fundraiser for the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School P-T-A, and the Peardale-Chicago Park Firefighters Association.

