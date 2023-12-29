< Back to All News

Resolve2Run For New Year’s Day

Posted: Dec. 29, 2023 12:04 AM PST

If you’re among the many people whose New Year’s resolutions including getting in better shape, you might be among those participating in the annual Resolve2Run in Chicago Park that starts Monday morning. It’s headed up each year by the local 4-H Club. Longtime member Sue Ramey says the 5K/10K Run-Walk is the perfect event, regardless of what condition you’re in…

click to listen to Sue Ramey

Ramey says the scenic route is also dotted with a number of spots of historical interest. Proceeds from the registration fees always benefit the Club, as well as the local Firefighters Association. It starts and ends at Chicago Park School. Superintendent/Principal Katie Kohler says the funds also help expand their programs and activities…

click to listen to Katie Kohler

The Chicago Park 4-H Club also touts itself as the oldest continuously running 4-H club in California, established in 1929. Registration for adult participants is 25 dollars, with 15 dollar youth fees. Resolve2Run starts at 10 Monday morning at Chicago Park School.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha