Resolve2Run On New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day is on Sunday. And if you’re really serious about those resolutions, there’s Resolve2Run. It starts at 10am at Chicago Park School. It’s a fundraiser for the local PTA and Peardale/Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association. And it also helps the 4-H Club, which is the oldest continuously running 4-H club in California, or since 1929. One of the organizers, Sue Ramey, says the 5K and 10K Run-Walk courses wind their way through some of the most beautiful areas of Nevada County…

click to listen to Sue Ramey

And with almost all the routes paved, Ramey says that should help alleviate some traction concerns. But she says there are some alterations to the routes, just in case. Sue’s son, Daniel, is the Public Information Officer for the Fire Department. He says the event is about starting out the year right…

click to listen to Daniel Ramey

Funds raised from Resolve2Run enable the 4-H Club to keep the enrollment costs for its members reasonable, enabling more youth to participate. The PTA develops many essential programs, including music and drama, art, and after-school sports. The Firefighters Association organizes and participates in fundraising activities which will then enable them to purchase equipment necessary to maintain efficient functions and operations.