< Back to All News

Respirator Masks Not A Cure-All For Smoky Air

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 12:35 AM PST

If you want to wear a mask during these smoky days, the effectiveness can vary. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says dust and surgical masks don’t filter out much of the polluting particles and that the best bet is a so-called N95 respirator. But he says even those masks can increase the work of breathing and can actually be dangerous for those with serious health problems….

click to listen to Dr. Cutler

Cutler says the respirators also don’t come in sizes suitable for children, since they would not fit well enough to provide a tight face seal. He’s advising only the appropriate use of N95 masks for those who don’t have access to filtered or recirculated air…

click to listen to Dr. Cutler

Cutler says you can find more information about the use of respirator masks through the Nevada County Public Health Department’s web site.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha