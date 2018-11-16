Respirator Masks Not A Cure-All For Smoky Air

If you want to wear a mask during these smoky days, the effectiveness can vary. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says dust and surgical masks don’t filter out much of the polluting particles and that the best bet is a so-called N95 respirator. But he says even those masks can increase the work of breathing and can actually be dangerous for those with serious health problems….

Cutler says the respirators also don’t come in sizes suitable for children, since they would not fit well enough to provide a tight face seal. He’s advising only the appropriate use of N95 masks for those who don’t have access to filtered or recirculated air…

Cutler says you can find more information about the use of respirator masks through the Nevada County Public Health Department’s web site.