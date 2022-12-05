< Back to All News

Respiratory Illness Surge Hitting Hospital

Posted: Dec. 5, 2022 5:31 AM PST

It took a bit longer than the eastern United States, but California and specifically Nevada County, are now experiencing a spike in respiratory illnesses. During a recent segment with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO Dr. Scott Neeley, the doctor called in from his home because he was suffering from flu like symptoms, while not testing positive for COVID. He felt it was important to share information.

 

He says the increase of both flu and Covid patients is increasing workloads as the patients require treatment, but also need to be isolated in order to reduce the chance of spreading infections.
The doctor says it is not a surprise as the west coast in now following the same pattern as southern hemisphere countries that experience winter during our summer months.

 

Regardless of the additional stress on resources, Dr. Neeley also assures us that patient safety is the priority.

 

