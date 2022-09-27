< Back to All News

Response Called Steady To New COVID Booster

Posted: Sep. 27, 2022 12:58 AM PDT

It’s been three weeks since the newly-formulated COVID booster shots became available. But the distribution has come with little fanfare, as many people have moved on from the pandemic. Meanwhile, in Nevada County, Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, estimates hundreds of residents have gotten the shot. But it still feels pretty routine for the same people who’ve been getting vaccinated all along…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Cooke describes the response as good but steady…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

The quiet rollout of the booster may be an acknowledgement that many people are unlikely to be receptive to any new over-the-top or high-pressure campaigns. The California Department of Public Health says it’s received two-point-eight million doses of the new vaccine so far. And over 600-thousand shots have been administered.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha