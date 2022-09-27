Response Called Steady To New COVID Booster

It’s been three weeks since the newly-formulated COVID booster shots became available. But the distribution has come with little fanfare, as many people have moved on from the pandemic. Meanwhile, in Nevada County, Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, estimates hundreds of residents have gotten the shot. But it still feels pretty routine for the same people who’ve been getting vaccinated all along…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Cooke describes the response as good but steady…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

The quiet rollout of the booster may be an acknowledgement that many people are unlikely to be receptive to any new over-the-top or high-pressure campaigns. The California Department of Public Health says it’s received two-point-eight million doses of the new vaccine so far. And over 600-thousand shots have been administered.