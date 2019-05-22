Restaurant and Donors Add Ways to Help Homeless

If you would like to contribute to western Nevada County’s homeless shelter, there are a couple of new ways to do it. Tonight, you can eat at Friar Tuck’s in Nevada City. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says the restaurant will be donating proceeds to two groups from 4 to 7pm…

There’s also a May matching program. From now until the end of the month, all donations up to a total of 30-thousand dollars will be matched by anonymous donors. Quadros says the match was inspired by the story of Kenneth Bell, who was helped by Hospitality House after his life was nearly destroyed after being the victim of a hate crime…

Last year, Quadros says Hospitailty House helped 501 homeless individuals through their various programs.

