Restaurants Adjusting to Dine-in Closure

Restaurants around the state are struggling to adjust to the recent re-closure order because of an escalation in COVID-19 cases. Prior to the order, in Grass Valley the city had recently approved changes to the parking ordinance allowing restaurats to utilize steet parking to set up tables. Pete’s Pizza and Tap House reopened for Phase Three on July 1st, and the new order changes things again. Owner, Lorrie Flores says they have taken advantage of the city’s ordinance to expand outdoor seating.

Listen to Lorrie Flores

To help further assist the restaurants with outdoor seating, the city decided to close Mill Street to traffic between Bank and Main and set up tables. The action is intended to increase outdoor seating options. However, one restaurant isn’t sure it will be helpful; and the change also makes it it difficult to continue curbside pickup, which had been a poular option.

Listen to Owner of Sergio’s

The owner of Sergio’s also said outdoor dining is too hot this time of year.