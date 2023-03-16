Restaurants Lawsuit Vs NevCo Still Pending

A Nevada City restaurant that led the opposition of a number of local eateries to pandemic restrictions and indoor dining closures still has a federal lawsuit pending. Friar Tucks was one of three restaurants given closure notices, for continuing to serve customers inside, in the summer of 2020. They were also among numerous restaurants Nevada County Environmental Health received complaints about, when similar restrictions were re-imposed late that year. County Supervisors held a closed session about the litigation at their meeting on Tuesday. After it ended, Supervisor Ed Scofield read a statement. In addition to the Board, he said the suit also mentions certain county officials, as well as the state…

The county, Grass Valley, and Nevada City, had also passed ordinances allowing the imposition of fines for violations, which ballooned into hundreds of dollars for some restaurants…

Scofield also noted that Governor Newsom’s Public Health Emergency order, in place for about three years, was lifted last month.