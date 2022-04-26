< Back to All News

Restorative Justice Touted By Local Officials

Posted: Apr. 26, 2022 12:22 AM PDT

National Crime Victim Rights Week also highlights the benefits of what’s referred to as “restorative justice”. It involves a meeting between the victim and the offender, sometimes with representatives of the wider community. Nevada County officials appearing on “KNCO: Insight”, on Monday, did mention that it doesn’t apply to all cases. But Deputy Probation Officer, Fred Viola, says it can help re-build broken relationships…

click to listen to Fred Viola

And District Attorney Jesse Wilson says restorative justice supporters believe the offender also needs assistance and seeks to identify what needs to change, to prevent future crimes…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says restorative justice has proven to be more successful in reducing recidivism, compared to the traditional retribution process. The retribution process can sometimes fail to heal either the victim or the offender, often resulting in worse criminal behavior.

