< Back to All News

ReStore Reopening

Posted: Apr. 11, 2023 12:26 AM PDT

After storm damage had kept it closed for about a month, the ReStore of the Nevada County chapter of Habitat for Humanity is reopening today (April 11). Executive Director Lorraine Larson says the store, on Loma Rica Drive, in Grass Valley had already had to close for several days between snowstorms, due to access challenges and power outages, before closing for an extended period, starting March ninth…

click to listen to Lorraine Larson

Larson says the snow weight also caused a little bit of damage to the roof on their side. But she says the owner of the building put up some temporary support structures, just to be on the safe side, before making repairs, which also included leaks….

click to listen to Lorraine Larson

Larson says to celebrate the reopening, the Habitat ReStore is offering 10-percent off all home repair items. And there’s also an extra discount to help those have experienced storm damage. But phone service may still be out until later in the week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha