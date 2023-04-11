ReStore Reopening

After storm damage had kept it closed for about a month, the ReStore of the Nevada County chapter of Habitat for Humanity is reopening today (April 11). Executive Director Lorraine Larson says the store, on Loma Rica Drive, in Grass Valley had already had to close for several days between snowstorms, due to access challenges and power outages, before closing for an extended period, starting March ninth…

click to listen to Lorraine Larson

Larson says the snow weight also caused a little bit of damage to the roof on their side. But she says the owner of the building put up some temporary support structures, just to be on the safe side, before making repairs, which also included leaks….

click to listen to Lorraine Larson

Larson says to celebrate the reopening, the Habitat ReStore is offering 10-percent off all home repair items. And there’s also an extra discount to help those have experienced storm damage. But phone service may still be out until later in the week.