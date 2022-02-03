Restraining Order Against Recall Supporters

One reason the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office remains closed, following an altercation with a few recall supporters, may be that a restraining order has been filed against them. A county judge has approved a temporary order, with a request for a permanent order to be considered at a hearing on February 22nd. And County Counsel Kit Elliott says it come under the unusual term of “workplace violence prevention order”…

The order essentially bans the three recall supporters from the second floor of the Rood Center, where the office is located. But they can still conduct business on the first floor, or by phone or e-mail. It has been filed on behalf of Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona and Administrative Assistant Suzanne Hardin. And it’s Hardin who was the alleged victim of the altercation. Elliott says recall supporters had been defying the county’s indoor COVID mask mandate. She says employees were becoming more uncomfortable and so the door was locked on January 21st. Then she says one of the supporters, Teine Kenney, demanded to be let in, but was refused by Hardin because no masks were being worn…

Kenney alleges that she was also injured. Earlier this week, the office gave the go-ahead for signature gathering to begin for the recall of all five county supervisors.