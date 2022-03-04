< Back to All News

Restraining Order Partly Lifted Recall Supporters

Posted: Mar. 3, 2022 5:53 PM PST

It’s only a partial victory for efforts to keep three recall supporters out of the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. After a lengthy hearing, Judge Angela Bradrick has extnded the restraining order against says one of the supporters, Teine Kenney, for at least another three years. Bradrick cays Kenney remains a credible threat, after a scuffle with administrative assistant, Suzanne Hardin, over a mask mandate. But she ruled that Chip and Jaquelyn Mattoon can go inside the office again, describing their behavior as a peaceful gesture of defiance. But County Counsel Kit Elliott says there’s been a pattern of threatening behavior by the Mattoons…

click to listen to Kit Elliott

In the order, Bradrick also found Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona’s behavior, in video footage, as escalating the situation and that she was only marginally rational. Bradrick also says a security guard declined to intervene. Elliott says that was an appropriate response…

click to listen to Kit Elliott

Also in the eight-page order, Bradrick says a deputy stated that he was not enforcing the mandate, by saying an unknown individual was quote, “preaching to the choir”.

