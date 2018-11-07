Results of Local Education and Fire District Races

There were also six less-publicized races in Nevada County. John Meeks had a five-point lead over Heino Nicolai for the Trustee Area Two seat on the County Board of Education. There were two seats up for grabs on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board, with James Hinman holding a three-point lead over Linda Cambell in Trustee Area One, and Pat Seeley ahead of Sonia Delgadillo by eleven points in Trustee Area five. The top-three votegetters for three available seats on the Grass Valley Elementary School District Board were Lisa Jarvis, Andrea Bradley, and Jeanne Michael. There were also three open seats on the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District Board. Teresa Eckerling was the top votegetter, followed by Mike Hodson and Robert Moen. And there were two seats available on the Penn Valley Fire Protection District Board, with Bruce Puhal and Bruce Stephenson holding comfortable leads.