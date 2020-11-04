Results Of Other Local Races In Nevada County

Looking at other notable races impacting Nevada County…there were three open seats on the County Board of Education. In Trustee Area One, Susan Clarabut and former high school district Superintendent Louise Johnson were the leading votegetters for the two open seats. In Trustee Area Two, Timothy May was ahead of Ashley Neumann. And it was Julie Baker leading Grace Hudek for the Trustee Area Three seat. Duwaine Ganskie, who had been a teachers union president, was leading Leslie Lattyak for the Area Four seat on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board. The top votegetters for two open seats on the Nevada City School District Board were Sandra Barrington and Ty Conway. And there were four open seats on the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Board, with Spencer Garrett, Patricia Nelson, Thomas Carrington, and Marianne Slade-Troutman all leading.