Retired Cal Fire Chief Joins Fire Safe Council

Just around three months ago, Jim Mathias retired from Cal Fire as the Northern Division Chief for Nevada, Sierra, Yuba, and Sutter Counties. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to be inactive. Mathias has joined the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County as the Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager….

click to listen to Jim Mathias

And as soon as the weather clears up, Mathias says the Council will be gearing up for the busiest time of the year for reducing wildfire fuels before the summer heat arrives…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Meanwhile, Mathias says there’s still too much snow on the ground to gauge how much green waste has been generated. But it likely won’t be as extensive as the original snowmaggeden last winter, which was a much windier system. Mathias will also lead the design, implementation, and supervision of mitigation projects, in collaboration with Fire Safe Council management, community members, and key stakeholders.