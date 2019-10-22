< Back to All News

Retired CHP Officer Pleads No Contest To Drug Charges

Posted: Oct. 22, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

A 70-year-old retired California Highway Patrol officer, living in Grass Valley, and who was arrested on drug-related charges last spring, has pleaded no contest to one felony charge, with the other felony charge dropped. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says James Vandemark has pleaded to possession of a controlled substance for sale…

Walsh says a no contest plea, as opposed to a guilty plea, simply shields a defendant from civil liability. Police officers found over an ounce of methamphetamine that had been divided up into smaller quantities and package for sale…

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16th. Vandemark has been retired since 2000 and worked at the Grass Valley, Auburn, and West Valley CHP offices.

