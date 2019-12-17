< Back to All News

Retired CHP Officer Sentenced For Selling Meth

Posted: Dec. 17, 2019 12:37 AM PST

A 70-year-old retired California Highway Patrol officer has been sentenced, by a Nevada County judge, after pleading no contest, a couple of months ago, to one felony count of selling methamphetamine. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says James Vandemark will serve 60 days in jail and three years probation, also including a 12-month outpatient drug treatment program…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

In April, a search warrant at Vandemark’s Grass Valley home turned up over an ounce of meth that had been divided up into smaller quantities and packaged for sale…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Vandemark has been retired since 2000 and worked at the Grass Valley, Auburn, and West Valley CHP offices.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha