Retired CHP Officer Sentenced For Selling Meth

A 70-year-old retired California Highway Patrol officer has been sentenced, by a Nevada County judge, after pleading no contest, a couple of months ago, to one felony count of selling methamphetamine. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says James Vandemark will serve 60 days in jail and three years probation, also including a 12-month outpatient drug treatment program…

In April, a search warrant at Vandemark’s Grass Valley home turned up over an ounce of meth that had been divided up into smaller quantities and packaged for sale…

Vandemark has been retired since 2000 and worked at the Grass Valley, Auburn, and West Valley CHP offices.