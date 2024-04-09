Retired NU Teacher Gets New Youth Development Job

A retired teacher from Nevada Union High School has been selected for a first-of-its-kind shared position focusing on enhancing youth leadership development and career technical education. Jeff Dellis has been selected by Nevada County and the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Dellis started with the county, part-time, last summer, in developing the county’s new 17-member Youth Commission, the first rural county to have one. Now, in this expanded role, Dellis says he’ll help more students gain more real-world career experience…

click to listen to Jeff Dellis

Dellis’ job will also integrate career pathways from high school to employment. That includes designing and supporting internships…

click to listen to Jeff Dellis

Students will also be learning job-prep skills, including effective interviewing techniques. Dellis served as athletic director at NU and taught government for over 20 years.