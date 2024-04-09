< Back to All News

Retired NU Teacher Gets New Youth Development Job

Posted: Apr. 9, 2024 12:51 AM PDT

A retired teacher from Nevada Union High School has been selected for a first-of-its-kind shared position focusing on enhancing youth leadership development and career technical education. Jeff Dellis has been selected by Nevada County and the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Dellis started with the county, part-time, last summer, in developing the county’s new 17-member Youth Commission, the first rural county to have one. Now, in this expanded role, Dellis says he’ll help more students gain more real-world career experience…

click to listen to Jeff Dellis

Dellis’ job will also integrate career pathways from high school to employment. That includes designing and supporting internships…

click to listen to Jeff Dellis

Students will also be learning job-prep skills, including effective interviewing techniques. Dellis served as athletic director at NU and taught government for over 20 years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha