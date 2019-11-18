< Back to All News

Revisions Coming to NC Telecom Ordinance

Posted: Nov. 18, 2019 3:07 AM PST

Revisions on the wireless telecommunications ordinance continue after over a year of work and tens of thousands dollars spent in an attempt to protect the aesthetics and health and safety of the Nevada City community. During the recent city council meeting, Duane Strawser stated that he had worked with a group of residents to potentially incorporate suggested changes submitted to the council following a public workshop on the ordinance.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Following public comment primarily focused on the potential negative health impacts of 5G technology, strawser again reinforced that noone on the council is looking to bring 5G to Nevada City.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Council directed staff to work with the consutants and attorneys to incorporate the identied revisions for review at a future meeting.
Staff was also directed to attempt to limit additional legal fees to six more billable hours of time. The city has spent over forty-one thousand dollars on the ordinance.

