Revived Loma Rica Ranch Plan Considered Tonight

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

A housing and commercial development project in Grass Valley that has been dormant for over five years is back, and could get under construction as early as this summer. It’s called Loma Rica Ranch, and the city Planning Commission will consider a couple of revisions to the original specific plan at its meeting tonight. City Community Development Director Tom Last says the biggest change since the Environmental Impact Report was certified in 2011, is the relocation of a commercial area from an area between Brunswick Road and Sutton Way to other side of Brunswick. Last says the plan allows for those things…

Listen to Tom Last 1

The project calls for seven hundred housing units, approximately 418-thousand square feet of commercial space, and 313 acres of open space. Asked why the project has been dormant so long, Last says it’s mostly because of the economy, and that’s also been the case for other projects…

Listen to Tom Last 2

Tonight’s Planning Commission meeting is at 7 o’clock at City Hall. If the Planning Commission approves, and the City Council signs off on the project within the next month, Last says the developers can submit grading plans, and then constuction could begin.

–gf

