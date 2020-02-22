< Back to All News

Reward To Recover Stolen Firefighter Equipment

Posted: Feb. 21, 2020 5:39 PM PST

Even though there’s been an arrest, much of the equipment stolen from a firefighter’s truck at the U.S Forest Service Office parking lot in Nevada City is still missing. So now the Tahoe National Forest is offering a reward of up to 500-dollars for its recovery. The break-in occurred in late December or early January. Supervising law enforcement officer, Jerry Parker, says some of the ten-thousand dollars worth of items was found at a homeless camp on Sugarloaf Trail, where 50-year-old Ronnie Custer was taken into custody. He says the reward also applies to information leading to the apprehension and conviction of anyone else who might possibly be involved…

click to listen to Jerry Parker

The truck was parked in a fenced-in, locked area of the office lot…

click to listen to Jerry Parker

Parker says they would especially like to recover the radios and other equipment that could only belong to a firefighter. If you have any information, call 265-4531.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha