Ribbon Cutting at Nevada Union High School

It was five months in the works and now most of the major work has been completed at Nevada Union High School. Friday evening the construction crews pulled out the temporary fencing that had closed off access to the major parking areas on campus. Monday morning district and school administrators celebrated witha Ribbon Cutting . New Superintendent Brett McFadden says the project will improve both functionality and appearance of the school.

Listen to Brett McFadden

NU Principal Kelly Rhoden says it really hit home when she drove into the lot Saturday morning for the first offical function using the refurbished facilities.

Listen to Kelly Rhoden

Rhoden also said its especially nice to see how many people that worked on the project have children or grandchildren that play sports or cheer for Nevada Union.

Listen to Kelly Rhoden

Rhoden is pleased with the outcome of all apsects of the work.

Listen to Kelly Rhoden

Project Manager Paul Palmer says the large project was done almost completely by local contractors.

Listen to Paul Palmer

Though most of the work is complete there is still some cosmetic work that will be completed throught the next mmonth or so.