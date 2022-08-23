Ribbon Cutting For Brunswick Commons

With move-in time just a week or two away, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held, Monday, at another new affordable housing apartment complex in Nevada County. Brunswick Commons, on Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley, has 41 units, with 12 set aside for permanent supportive housing. It’s also another collaboration with the Regional Housing Authority, whose director, Gus Becerra, admitted to some initial reservations about the hilly site…

The three-story complex targets homeless and formerly homeless people, including those with physical, mental, and developmental disabilities. County Supervisor Sue Hoek also referred to some challenges that pushed back the original timeline…

12-million of the 16-million dollar cost for the project was funded through tax credits, with the remainder of the financing coming through private capital, county loans, and land donated by the county. The application listed rent as less than 900 dollars per unit.