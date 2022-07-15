< Back to All News

Rices Fire Health Proclamation Approved

Posted: Jul. 15, 2022

Before cleanup work can begin, regarding the Rices Fire, a Local Health Emergency Proclamation has to be approved. And the Nevada County Board of Supervisors have ratified a resolution. Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says that also needs to be approved within seven days of when she proclaimed the existence of a Local Emergency, which was on July seventh…

The Rices fire destroyed five homes, along with 904 acres, after breaking out on June 28th, or two weeks ago. It’s now 98-percent contained…

Since there was no State of Emergency declared by the state or federal government, Cooke says Nevada County won’t likely be eligible for any cleanup cost reimbursements. But the resolution will allow for the cooperation and assistance from state and local agencies. The resolution will be sent to any state agencies who may be requested or required to provide services.

