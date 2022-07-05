Rices Fire Mop Up Winding Down

Mop up of of the Rices Fire continues to wind down, eight days since the start of the blaze. The Public Information Officer for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Mary Eldridge, says the conservative estimate for full containment is now Thursday…

Eldridge also had more praise for firefighters’ efforts in minimizing any major flareups and keeping total acreage at just over 900 acres…

Eldridge says the cooler weather also helped. Five homes were destroyed, but as many as 350 had been under advisory or mandatory evacuation orders. Eldridge also notes that 15 firefighters had minor injuries, mainly heat illnesses. There were a few foot injuries from the type of terrain that they had to deal with.