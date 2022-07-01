Rices Fire Repopulation Begins

The big news yesterday evening is that some of the residents evacuated for the Rices Fire can now go back home as containment is now at 20%. Nevada County Sheriff Captain Sam Brown says the unified command is working on a repopulation plan- but it is not safe for everyone yet.

Brown also reminds people to keep the roadway clear as much as possible as you return because emergency vehicles are still active in the area.

Another zone has been split for repopulation.

Road closures are still in effect on Pleasant Valley Road at Bridgeport and also at Birchville Rd. Access is for residents only.

The number of evacuated animals has now grown to 130.

Not a lot of changes with the Rices Fire, but CALFIRE Deputy Chief Jim Hudson says the edges of the fire continue to the be most challenging to get a line through rough terrain.

Air support continues to be key.

We will have another update following the 7:00 AM briefing.