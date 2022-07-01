< Back to All News

Rices Fire Repopulation Begins

Posted: Jul. 1, 2022 5:49 AM PDT

The big news yesterday evening is that some of the residents evacuated for the Rices Fire can now go back home as containment is now at 20%. Nevada County Sheriff Captain Sam Brown says the unified command is working on a repopulation plan- but it is not safe for everyone yet.

 

Brown also reminds people to keep the roadway clear as much as possible as you return because emergency vehicles are still active in the area.

 

Another zone has been split for repopulation.

 

Road closures are still in effect on Pleasant Valley Road at Bridgeport and also at Birchville Rd. Access is for residents only.

 

The number of evacuated animals has now grown to 130.

Not a lot of changes with the Rices Fire, but CALFIRE Deputy Chief Jim Hudson says the edges of the fire continue to the be most challenging to get a line through rough terrain.

 

Air support continues to be key.

 

We will have another update following the 7:00 AM briefing.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha