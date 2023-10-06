< Back to All News

Ride, Cheer, or Volunteer for Youth Mental Health at Gravel Ride

Posted: Oct. 6, 2023 10:26 AM PDT

Tomorrow morning bright and early hundreds of off-road bicyclists will participate in the 2nd Annual Heart of Gold Gravel Ride through the backroads of Nevada County’s Gold Country. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says it’s all to benefit youth mental health.

 

Following the ride beginning at noon is the Heart of Gold Festival. You can be part of the race or watch the start and finish and celebrate with the riders at the festival.

 

Interested people can still sign up to ride or volunteer.

 

To volunteer at the festival email: recreation@nevadacountyca.gov
For more information, and links to register to ride or volunteer, visit https://www.heartofgoldgravel.com/

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha