Ride, Cheer, or Volunteer for Youth Mental Health at Gravel Ride

Tomorrow morning bright and early hundreds of off-road bicyclists will participate in the 2nd Annual Heart of Gold Gravel Ride through the backroads of Nevada County’s Gold Country. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says it’s all to benefit youth mental health.

Following the ride beginning at noon is the Heart of Gold Festival. You can be part of the race or watch the start and finish and celebrate with the riders at the festival.

Interested people can still sign up to ride or volunteer.

To volunteer at the festival email: recreation@nevadacountyca.gov

For more information, and links to register to ride or volunteer, visit https://www.heartofgoldgravel.com/