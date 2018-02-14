< Back to All News

Riders Shown the Love on Valentine’s Day

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 7:27 AM PST

The Gold Country Stage offering a Valentine’s Day special for current riders and anyone interested in experiencing the local bus system. County Transist Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, jokes that free rides are “all about the love”…*

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh 1

Van Valkenburgh says the free ride days are made possible by a Low Carbon Transist Operations Grant focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving mobility with public transportation. No Fare Days also allow the Gold Country Stage to show off the community.*

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh 2

Free Fare Valentine’s Day on the Gold Country Stage takes place all day on all routes.
For schedules and other information visit goldcountrystage.com

ph

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha