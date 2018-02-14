Riders Shown the Love on Valentine’s Day

The Gold Country Stage offering a Valentine’s Day special for current riders and anyone interested in experiencing the local bus system. County Transist Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, jokes that free rides are “all about the love”…*

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh 1

Van Valkenburgh says the free ride days are made possible by a Low Carbon Transist Operations Grant focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving mobility with public transportation. No Fare Days also allow the Gold Country Stage to show off the community.*

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh 2

Free Fare Valentine’s Day on the Gold Country Stage takes place all day on all routes.

For schedules and other information visit goldcountrystage.com

