Ridge Inmates Helping County In Fire Safe Efforts

If you’ve seen some guys in orange jumpsuits outside the Nevada County Juvenile Hall, those aren’t kids being put to work. Those are members of the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp helping clear vegetation from the facility. Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says the county owns about 22 acres on and around that facility…

The crew members are incarcerated. Monaghan says they are convicted felons in a volunteer program, but are non-violent offenders…

Monaghan says the crews have also discovered and cleared away a few homeless camps, and that neighbors around the area are pleased with their work. They are scheduled to be working around Juvenile Hall for the next several weeks, but the crew members are firefighters first, and could be called away if there is a fire in the region.

–gf